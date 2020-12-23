Trump Admin Staff Told to Prepare to Leave White House—Then Told to Stay
SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO?
President Trump is still in deep denial that he’ll be leaving the White House next month—but some of his staff are getting a different message. White House executive staff received memos on Tuesday about preparing for a move-out period that will start the week of Jan. 4, Politico reports. The memo was sent from the White House Management Office and promised a “comprehensive checklist” will follow. Along with information about payroll, benefits, security clearance and more, the Management Office reminded Executive Office staff to think about “cleaning out your refrigerator and microwave” and to give back “all White House stationery” and any presidential gifts. However, shortly after the story broke on Wednesday morning, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that a second email had been sent to Executive Office staff telling them to disregard the earlier memo.