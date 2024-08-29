The U.S. Army has disputed a claim from Donald Trump’s campaign that nobody on his staff got physical with an employee of Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Instead, the military branch confirmed Thursday that a member of Trump’s staff “abruptly pushed” a woman employee after she sought to “ensure adherence” to cemetery rules that bars recording for political purposes.

The Army said the woman reported the incident to local cops but ultimately decided against pressing charges. It remains unclear who in Trump’s orbit did the alleged pushing.

“The ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” the Army said in a statement. “ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.”

Trump’s visit to Arlington has proved to be quite the headache for the former president this week. He was first criticized for smiling and giving a thumbs up next to fallen soldiers’ graves, but the criticisms went into overdrive after allegations emerged about a “physical altercation.”

Trump’s campaign had confirmed that an incident occurred between staff and a cemetery employee but claimed it did not involve anything physical.

This is a developing story that will be updated.