Trump Staffers Placed on Republican Debate Spin Room Blacklist
‘NOT APPROVED’
Three Trump aides found their pictures on a flyer outside the debate’s spin room Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that urged security to be on the lookout for them. “SEE SOMETHING / SAY SOMETHING!!! NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY // NOT VALID CREDENTIAL (PLAZA or ARENA),” the flyer said, featuring the images of Trump aides Jason Miller, Justin Caparole, and Danny Tiso. The flyer was first spotted by NBC News reporter Dasha Burns. “This paper was designed and printed by the Fiserv Forum security team as a guide for candidate walk-throughs that took place yesterday,” a Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast Wednesday night. “FOX News Media was not involved with the production of the document and did not sanction any of the language used.” Earlier in the week, Axios reported that Fox News planned to prohibit Trump aides’ access to the spin room due to their boss not attending the affair.