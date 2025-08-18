Trump Starts the Week With Yet Another Putin Summit Tantrum

Another day, another rant from President Donald Trump about how he is not getting enough credit for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, ‘We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine and the great United States of America, the most revered, respected, and powerful of all countries, EVER, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them or a thousand miles, the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humilitating day for Donald J. Trump, one of the worst days in the history of our Country,’” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

This time around, the president managed to use the correct name for Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg—a change from last Thursday, when he referred to the city by its Soviet-era name, Leningrad.

The post is the fifth time Trump has accused the “fake news” media of underselling the impact of his Putin summit.

The summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended with no ceasefire agreement. Contributor/Getty Images

The meeting ended with no ceasefire in Ukraine and no new sanctions on Russia despite Trump’s promise last week of “severe economic consequences” if a ceasefire was not brokered.

Right after the summit, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that “the meeting was a 10 in the sense we got along great.”

Trump has now set his sights on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday afternoon.

Zelensky will meet with Trump for the first time since the verbal sneak attack he received from the president and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office in February, when Trump and Vance assailed the Ukrainian leader for failing to express sufficient thanks for the United States’ backing in the war.