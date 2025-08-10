1
Trump Stashes Obama Portrait in Hidden Stairwell
OUT OF SIGHT
President Donald Trump has stashed the official portrait of former President Barack Obama in a hidden stairwell in the White House, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN. Formerly displayed in an entryway where thousands of visitors were able to see it, the portrait by artist Robert McCurdy is now located at the top of the Grand staircase, a heavily restricted area only accessed by members of the first family, Secret Service agents and a select few of the White House residence staff. Trump also moved the portraits of former President George W. Bush and his late father, former President George H.W. Bush, to the staircase area. White House tradition places portraits of the most recent presidents in the most prominent spot at the mansion’s entrance, ensuring they are visible to guests during official events and tours. As of now, former President Joe Biden’s portrait is incomplete. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Obama for comment.