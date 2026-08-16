Trump Steps Out With Rumored Contender for Leavitt’s Job

President Donald Trump was spotted alongside one of his most unwavering supporters—who also happens to be in the running to be the next White House press secretary.

The 80-year-old president spent the weekend at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, where he was seen dining with his eldest daughter Ivanka while one of Trump’s favorite songs, the Village People’s YMCA, played. At a nearby table, Alina Habba, one of his former personal attorneys, was also spotted dining.

Habba, 41, a longtime spokeswoman for Trump, is rumored to be one of the contenders to be the next White House press secretary after Karoline Leavitt announced her resignation last week.

Habba was spotted cheesing near the president at his New Jersey golf club. @michaelsolakie/X

After Leavitt’s resignation was made public, Habba posted online that whoever “gets that podium next better come ready for a fight they have big shoes to fill,” as she called Leavitt “perfection.”

Habba, who frequently went to bat for Trump during his 2024 campaign, has been floating within the administration for several months.

Habba has been one of Trump's most unwavering defenders. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Trump tried and failed to get her to be the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, as she was never confirmed by the Senate to the role. Her brief but chaotic tenure there was plagued with legal trouble and eventually led to a federal appeals court ruling that her position was unlawful.

She later resigned from the position after being forced out, and former Attorney General Pam Bondi said she “will be continuing with the Department of Justice as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General for U.S. Attorneys.”

Habba was removed from her role nearly as quickly as she was put in it. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

After that spectacle, she not so subtly signaled through social media that she wanted to replace Bondi as attorney general after Trump canned her in April.

But she has been largely quiet within the administration since her defeat at the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s office.

It remains unclear what exactly Habba was doing at the president’s New Jersey golf club. The New Jersey native previously lived close to the president’s Bedminster club in the nearby affluent town of Bernardsville, but she put that home on the market and quietly divorced her millionaire husband, Gregg Reuben.