Trump Stiffs Thousands of Air Traffic Controllers With Shutdown Bonus Snub

Donald Trump has snubbed thousands of air traffic controllers and technicians who kept the skies safe during the longest government shutdown in history, union officials told Axios.

Only 776, or seven percent, of the roughly 11,000 air traffic controllers and technicians who worked through the 43-day government shutdown will get a $10,000 bonus.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the “perfect attendance” bonus on X as a Santa moment, apparently ignoring that most workers were gift-less.

The government shutdown caused widespread flight delays and cancellations. Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

According to an FAA statement emailed to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, 776 “will receive a $10,000 award for their patriotic work to ensure the safety of the skies,” Axios reported.

It serves as stinging blow to the professionals who were working without pay during the record-long shutdown. Some workers were forced to take on second jobs to make ends meet.

Despite their work, there were still flight delays, widespread cancellations, and a temporary reduction in flights at 40 of the busiest U.S. airports.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced the bonus in a light-hearted post on X. Newsday LLC/Newsday via Getty Images

Trump previously blasted air traffic controllers who took time off, ranting on Truth Social that they “must get back to work, NOW!!!” He threatened that anyone who doesn’t will be “substantially docked” and warned that those who wanted to leave service wouldn’t receive payment or severance.

Duffy announced the bonus in a post on X, saying, “Santa’s coming to town a little early.”

NATCA told Axios that while it was grateful for the seven percent being rewarded, it was “concerned that thousands” of workers “who consistently reported for duty... were excluded from this recognition.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump on Nov. 10 warned that controllers who failed to show up every single day during the shutdown would be “quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World.”

He accused the previous administration of wasting “Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated ‘junk.’”

The president added, “Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU - I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY.”

Duffy said the award “is an acknowledgement of their dedication and a heartfelt appreciation for going above and beyond in service to the nation.”

“These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown,” he said.