Trump STILL Hasn't Paid $500,000 Rally Bill From 2019, El Paso Says
As Donald Trump continues his national tour of fundraising on the hopes of a 2024 run (while simultaneously campaigning for 2022 candidates), he’s still overdue on some past debts. The city of El Paso, Texas, says it’s waiting on a $500,000 payment from the former president for security it provided during a 2019 rally he hosted in the city, according to the Houston Chronicle. The rally was held to compete with an event by then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who held his after a deadly shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Trump’s office did not respond to questions surrounding its lack of payment, but he did hold another rally in south Texas on Saturday for 2022 candidates (while again hinting at a 2024 run).