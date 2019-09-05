CHEAT SHEET
Trump Still Insists He’s Right About Alabama as Dorian Tears Up Carolinas
The president of the United States is still wrongly insisting he was right to warn that Hurricane Dorian was due to hit Alabama—even as the actual storm has begun to hit the Carolinas as forecasters predicted. Donald Trump was widely ridiculed Wednesday for displaying a forecast chart of the hurricane’s path that appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie to include Alabama. The president had been insisting for days that Alabama was at risk, even though forecasters said that was wrong. He was still making the point Thursday, writing that “certain models strongly suggested that Alabama and Georgia would be hit” and insisting: “What I said was accurate!” The president was arguing his point as tornadoes started to appear in North Carolina. The National Weather Service tweeted videos of tornadoes passing near Wilmington, and the National Hurricane Center warned of “an enhanced risk of severe weather, especially tornadoes” in the state.