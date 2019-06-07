Trump Still Wants a Red, White, and Blue Air Force One

President Donald Trump is still dead set on doing away with Air Force One’s iconic pale blue-and-white color and painting new jets red, white, and blue, Bloomberg News reports. While Trump has yet to formally request the new look—and ditching a pattern that originated with President John F. Kennedy—the Air Force said the White House is “evaluating specific red, white, and blue livery options.” The president first mentioned the color switch about a year ago, and it’s one of several examples of Trump intervening in Defense Department affairs. The final paint scheme doesn’t need to be decided until 2021, so the plan may change if Trump loses in the 2020 presidential election. Even if he does win re-election, the first jet won’t be ready until September 2024 at the earliest, just four months before a second Trump term would be over.