CHEAT SHEET
ALRIGHT
Trump: Stock Market Up Cause People Saw Ukraine Call Transcript and Said ‘Oh, This Is Good’
President Trump attributed the stock market gaining 300 points on Friday to the text of his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky being released by the White House. “One of the reasons [the stock market] is up 300 points today is that people finally got to see the transcribed letter... of the phone call with the president of Ukraine,” Trump told reporters before departing for a campaign rally in Mississippi. “And everybody that saw it said, ‘oh, this is good!’ and the market went up a lot over the last short period of time... because they finally got to see it.” The text of the Ukraine call, which an NSC official reportedly said was missing certain information, was released by the White House on Sept. 25—more than a month before Friday's market performance.