Trump Store in Major Battleground District Shutters: ‘Has Kind of Run Its Course’
A Philadelphia area store dedicated to Donald Trump merchandise is closing its doors after six years. The Trump Store in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, announced on Facebook that it will move to an online-only business model. Owner Mike Domanico told ABC6 that MAGA business has decreased, leading to the closure of the brick-and-mortar store. “The store has kind of run its course,” Domanico said. “You know, it’s been six years and the elections are over. Trump’s not gonna be in another election, even though he’ll be part of it.” The store does sell flags that read “Trump 2028: Rewrite the Rules,” but Domanico admitted, “That’s just to get people riled up.” Other items on offer include everything from Founding Flavor 45-47 beef jerky to a Donald Trump $100 bill, which retails for $10. Comments on Domanico’s Facebook post include “Thoughts and tariffs,” “But strong economy,” and “Do you have any of the Epstein files in stock?” The store owner said he no longer replies to all the comments, which were also riddled with disappointed Trump supporters. “No matter what the president does, they hate him no matter how good anything is,” he said. The Trump Store is located in Bucks County, which is considered a critical bellwether in presidential elections. Trump narrowly beat Kamala Harris in the county in the 2024 election. Items in the store will be deeply discounted until doors close on Jan. 31.