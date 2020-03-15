Trump: ‘Strongly Considering Full Pardon’ for Michael Flynn
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, President Trump took time on Sunday to tweet that he is considering a “full pardon” to former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who is currently trying to withdraw his guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. “So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn,” the president tweeted. “How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!” He did not elaborate on the reference to lost records, which appears to be unsubstantiated. Flynn, who served just 24 days as Trump’s national security advisor, pleaded guilty in 2017 but his sentencing was postponed indefinitely last month amid his request to change his plea.