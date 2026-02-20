Trump Stuns Governors With Foul-Mouthed Rant at SCOTUS

President Donald Trump became so enraged after learning the U.S. Supreme Court had struck down his global tariffs that he reportedly launched a profanity-laced tirade.

The outburst came in front of governors he had invited to the White House shortly after the high court ruled that Trump exceeded his authority by imposing across-the-board tariffs.

“President Trump became enraged after learning of the Supreme Court’s ruling during the Governor’s breakfast,” Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes wrote on X. “He at one point ranted against the decision and the court, saying ‘these f--king courts’ a source familiar with the matter told me.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions as he addresses a meeting of governors at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision came down as the president was hosting the annual governors’ breakfast on Friday morning. The event quickly took on a different tone when Trump learned of the ruling—and the fact that it was made possible by three of the conservatives on the court: Chief Justice John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

U.S. Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan pose for a group portrait in Washington, D.C. on October 7, 2022. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Insiders told the Daily Beast that Trump described the decision as “a disgrace” but insisted he had a Plan B.

President Trump became enraged after learning of the Supreme Court’s ruling during the Governor’s breakfast. He at one point ranted against the decision and the court, saying “these fucking courts” a source familiar with the matter told me. — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) February 20, 2026

Friday’s White House meeting was attended by dozens of governors from both sides of politics. Democratic governors Wes Moore of Maryland and Jared Polis of Colorado both decided to attend, despite previously sparring with the president.

“I will attend today’s business meeting with my colleagues at the White House. But let me be abundantly clear: I will not participate in political stun​ts,“ Moore said ahead of the meeting. ”Americans are exhausted by the division and toxicity out of Washington, and we all pray for better."

The ruling on tariffs marks a major humiliation for Trump and a major test of his presidential powers. But the court’s decision now places roughly $200 billion in tariffs collected so far under a cloud, as some companies move to seek refunds from the administration on duties already paid.

“Issue an immediate refund to all Americans for your illegal tax. Now,” California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X.

The ruling is a blow not just because of the policy outcome, but because of who delivered it. Many in the MAGA world had been optimistic that the conservative-dominated bench would have been more sympathetic to the administration.

Last year, when the court limited federal lower courts’ ability to temporarily pause Trump’s executive orders through nationwide injunctions, the president praised his justices as “brilliant.”

“I’m grateful to the Supreme Court for stepping in and solving this very, very big and complex problem, and they’ve made it very simple. I want to thank Justice Barrett, who wrote the opinion brilliantly, as well as Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Thomas. Great people.”

This time, however, Roberts, Barrett and Gorsuch sided with the liberal justices on the court to strike down the policy.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has already expressed concern about the Trump administration’s arguments for the tariffs. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The role of Roberts is particularly significant, as the chief justice has long been institutionally minded, wary of rulings that could damage the Court’s legitimacy.

“The President asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it,” he wrote for the court.