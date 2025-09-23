Trump Stuns World Leaders With Bizarre Lecture on Climate Change ‘Con Job’

President Donald Trump slammed climate change as a “con job,” complained about windmills, and spun more green energy conspiracy theories on the global stage on Tuesday.

Trump, 79, was in New York City to address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since returning to office with a speech that targeted some of the America’s closest allies.

“It’s climate change... if it goes higher or lower, whatever the hell happens, there’s climate change,” Trump said. “It’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion.”

President Donald Trump ranted that climate change is a "con job" in a rambling speech before the UN General Assembly. Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

His declaration on the world stage came as the president criticized past comments by UN leaders on the topic.

“All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong,” the president rambled. “They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success.

“If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail, and I’m really good at predicting things,” the president added.

Despite Trump’s claims, the vast consensus among scientists is that climate change is very real, and human activity is the primary cause.

However, the president did not stop there, slamming Europe and efforts worldwide to address the changing planet.

“The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they’re heading down a path of total destruction,” Trump warned.

It was a sharp turn from the president’s predecessor, President Joe Biden, who called the climate crisis an “existential threat.”

Trump also ranted about his former President Barack Obama, who helped secure the Paris Agreement to address climate change, an accord that Trump withdrew the U.S. from.

“I remember hearing about the carbon footprint and then President Obama would get into Air Force One, a massive Boeing 747, and not a new one, an old one with old engines that spew everything into the atmosphere,” the president said Tuesday.

“He talked about the carbon footprint ‘we must do -’ then he’d get in and fly from Washington to Hawaii to play a round of golf,” Trump rambled.

“And then he’d get back into that big, beautiful plane, and he’d fly back, and he’d talk about, again, global warming and the carbon footprint,” the president claimed, despite Obama never flying all the way to Hawaii just to play golf, though he did vacation with his family there.

President Donald Trump complained about windmills, claimed those supporting the fight against climate change want to kill cows and slammed green energy while decrying climate change as a "con job" during his speech at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump then turned his wrath on Europe, sarcastically congratulating it for reducing its carbon footprint.

“Great job, cost yourself a lot of jobs, a lot of factories as well, but you reduced the carbon footprint by 37 percent,” he declared.

The president also claimed that “radical environmentalists” in the U.S. wanted to shut down factories, before making another bizarre statement.

“No more cows. We don’t want cows anymore. I guess they want to kill all the cows,” he claimed.

At another point in his speech, the president even renewed his rant about windmills, a topic he has raged about on numerous occasions.

Trump was talking about meeting with the British prime minister and recalled repeatedly encouraging the UK to drill in the North Sea.

“I want to stop seeing them ruining their beautiful Scottish English countryside with windmills and massive solar panels that goes seven miles by seven miles, taking away farmland,” he complained.