Trump Sucks Up to World Leader After Epic Phone Call Snub

Donald Trump has attempted to suck up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the leader repeatedly dodged the U.S. President’s calls after a dispute over punishing tariffs.

Trump had tried to contact Modi four times, according to a report by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung last month. It followed America smacking India with a brutal 50% tariff rate, which includes a 25% tariff for New Dehli’s purchase of Russian oil that Trump has claimed is indirectly funding the Ukraine war.

The report came after Nikkei Asia, who, quoting Indian diplomatic experts, claimed: “Trump recently attempted multiple times to call Modi in search of a compromise. But the Indian leader has consistently refused to take the calls, further heightening Trump’s frustration.”

The New York Times also later noted Trump’s missed calls, citing two sources; however, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly denied Trump had ever reached out.

US President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office in February. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The White House has continued to praise the relationship between the two countries, insisting that the two men have “a respectful relationship” and “remain in close communication,” according to The Times article. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Daily Beast.

However the president raged at India in a fiery Truth Social post on September 1.

He claimed that America did “very little” business with India, but they did a “tremendous” amount of business with the U.S. “In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’ but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades.”

Trump continued, “The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S.”

Modi had also reportedly taken offense at Trump claiming he had solved the military conflict between India and Pakistan and deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, according to The Times' report last month.

The situation got so bad that in June, Modi declined an invitation from Trump to attend the White House when it appeared the administration was attempting to set up a photo opportunity, The Times adds.

Firing up his Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump appeared to siggest that the relationship was on the mend. “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” Trump wrote.

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have clashed over oil and tariffs. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In a sign the tariff feud may be on the way to a resolution, Modi called India and the U.S “close friends and natural partners” in an X post on Tuesday that shared Trump’s message.

“I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest,” Modi said.

He added, “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”

Trump’s latest post is an about-face from last Friday, when a salty Trump shared a photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi at a summit in China on Truth Social.

Putin and Modi were photographed holding hands at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, which featured leaders of over 20 non-Western countries.

The picture that angered Trump - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hand in hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 1. Pool/Getty Images

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,” Trump wrote. “May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

When asked by reporters later that day about his “losing India” post, Trump backtracked, saying, “I don’t think we have,” noting “India and the United States have a special relationship.” He added, “I get along very well with Modi as you know, he was here a few months ago, we went to the Rose Garden.”

He did complain about the oil situation, however, noting, “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I let them know that.”

Modi responded to Trump’s compliments on Friday by posting on X, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi jinping ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 1. Pool/Getty Images