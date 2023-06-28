CHEAT SHEET
Trump Sues E. Jean Carroll Over Rape Allegation
Donald Trump on Tuesday sued journalist E. Jean Carroll for defamation, claiming that she falsely accused him of rape. Last month, a jury in a civil trial found that the former president had sexually abused and defamed Carroll but he had not raped her. Trump’s case is now seeking a retraction as well as damages. Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, said Trump’s new filing in Manhattan federal court is “nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability” for the May verdict. “Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan said.