Trump Suffers Fresh Blow as America Turns on Him in New Poll

President Donald Trump’s approval rating on voters’ top issue is plunging fast into uncharted territory.

A new poll shows Americans’ patience is wearing thin as Trump struggles to deliver on his promise to usher in a “Golden Age” economy, with gas prices rising and inflation higher than when he entered office.

About 7 in 10 Americans disapprove of the 79-year-old billionaire’s handling of the economy, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted over the last five days.

Only 30 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump has handled the economy—a steep drop from 38 percent just a month ago and his lowest rating in an AP-NORC poll since reclaiming the White House.

Earlier this month, Trump claimed that he built “the strongest economy in history,” and that there is “no inflation.” In reality, inflation hovers at about 3.3 percent year-over-year, and three-quarters of Americans describe the economy as “very” or “somewhat” poor. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In an ominous sign for Trump with the November midterms approaching, just 2 in 10 of independents approve of Trump’s performance on the economy, down from 3 in 10 in March.

And while 62 percent of Republicans approve of his handling of the economy, that marks a 12-point drop from 74 percent last month.

Americans’ views of the economy have grown increasingly pessimistic. The share of U.S. adults describing the economy as “very” or “somewhat” poor rose to about three-quarters in April, from roughly two-thirds in February.

Trump’s overall job approval has slipped to 33 percent, a five-point drop from 38 percent last month, according to the AP-NORC poll.

But the president is in denial.

During his nothingburger primetime address on his war with Iran earlier this month, Trump claimed that he built “the strongest economy in history,” and that there is “no inflation.”

In reality, the inflation hovers at about 3.3 percent year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average gas price has skyrocketed to roughly $4 a gallon since the president started his war.

Trump had said in October that “gasoline’s gonna be below $2 at some point in the pretty near future.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Kathryn Bright, 60, a retired U.S. Air Force captain who voted for Trump in 2024, told the Associated Press that she feels “betrayed,” explaining she supported him because of his vows to support veterans, stay out of foreign wars, and ease the cost of living.

“I feel disgusted with myself, I feel betrayed, like he was a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” said Bright, who lives in Colorado.

“It’s like high school class president: ‘I’m gonna promise we are going to get pizza every single day.’ Then as soon as they get elected, they are like, ‘Oh, I lied.’”

With a steady stream of polls showing Americans’ views of Trump worsening, the president has begun self-soothing by sharing his own favorable polls and reposting positive coverage.