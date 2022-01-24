Video Shows Trump Suffering His Own ‘Please Clap’ Moment at Mar-a-Lago

CHEAT SHEET
    Six years after Jeb Bush secured his place in meme history as the “please clap” guy, the same fate has befallen Donald Trump. In a new clip posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media and social platforms, the former president can be seen appearing in front of diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort and getting absolutely no reaction until he waggles his little hands at them. Trump then gets a few whoops and claps and, finally satisfied with the reaction he had demanded, gives his fans a double thumbs-up. The former president then slinks off the scene.

