Donald Trump’s contentious decision to fire the U.S. statistics chief has done little to stem an economic slump, with the latest jobs report showing only 22,000 jobs were added in August - well below expectations.

One month after Trump sacked the Bureau of Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer in response to weak job numbers, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3 per cent, the highest since 2021.

Dr. Erika McEntarfer. United States Department of Labor

Revised data also showed employers cut 13,000 jobs in June, the first time that has happened since the pandemic effectively stalled the economy in December 2020.

“The jobs market is cracking,” analyst Saira Malik, chief investment officer of Nuveen, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

The numbers released on Friday mark the first such release since a dismal jobs report last month prompted Trump to fire McEntarfer, the bureaucrat in charge of them, and claim the data was politically manipulated.

He then nominated Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni, a Project 2025 architect and fan of Nazi battleships, as her potential replacement.

President Donald Trump nominated E.J. Antoni as the next commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after he fired the previous commissioner following the July jobs report. @realDonaldTrump

But, in a silver lining for the President, the downturn could mean he may soon get his wish for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates after months of pressure on central bank chairman Jerome Powell.

The figures are the latest snapshot of the US economy under Trump’s aggressive trade agenda.

They come after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted, less than an hour before Friday’s data was released, that the report would be more accurate as a result of Trump’s decision to remove the bureau’s statistics chief last month.

“I think they’ll get better,” he told CNBC when asked whether people should believe the numbers were accurate.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks to members of the media near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 13, 2025. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Trump, however, sought to lower expectations on Thursday night, telling reporters at the White House: “They come out tomorrow, but the real numbers that I’m talking about are going to be whatever it is, but will be in a year from now on.”

According to the latest report, the number of Americans who have been out of work for more than six months has been steadily rising in recent months and hit 1.9 million in August.

Government bond yields, which underpin borrowing rates for companies and consumers, have continued to drop, and almost every industry apart from health care lost jobs.

Among them were manufacturing, construction and the federal government.

The figures undercut Trump’s ongoing claims about the economy booming.

“One year ago our country was a dead country, now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world,” he said earlier this week.

Economists and analysts have also attributed some of the softness to the impact of his tariff policies and trade wars, which have caused uncertainty for many businesses and consumers.

“August’s employment report confirmed that the labor market has headed off a cliff-edge,” Bradley Saunders, North America economist at Capital Economics, said in a Friday research report.