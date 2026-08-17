Trump Suffers Polling Shocker as Republicans Turn on Him

Donald Trump is getting a major warning from his own party as a string of new polls show Republican support for the president slipping sharply ahead of the midterms.

An Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday put Trump’s approval among Republicans at 79 percent, down 12 points from January 2025.

The share who “strongly approve” has fallen even more sharply, dropping from 68 percent to 48 percent.

The erosion is particularly pronounced among Republicans who do not identify with the MAGA movement.

Trump is alienating his Republican base. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Just 51 percent of non-MAGA Republicans approved of Trump, compared with 47 percent who disapproved. Their approval rating plunged 13 points in a single week.

Other surveys show a similar trend. A Financial Times poll found Trump’s net approval among Republicans had fallen eight points in one month, while an ActiVote survey also found Republican approval at 79 percent, down from 86 percent in January 2025.

The numbers mark a significant shift from Trump’s first term, when his approval among Republicans averaged 88 percent, according to Gallup.

The Republican slump comes as Trump’s administration faces growing frustration over the economy and his war in Iran. The conflict, launched in February without congressional authorization, has remained deeply unpopular, with support staying below 40 percent since the U.S. and Israel began strikes on Feb. 28.

That is largely because the war has hit Americans at the gas pump. Prices have climbed from roughly $3 a gallon before the conflict to more than $4, adding pressure to household budgets.

Amid the mounting costs of the war, Republican voters are becoming more pessimistic about their own economic prospects. University of Michigan data showed Republican consumer sentiment fell 9.5 points in August, more than twice the overall decline and among the largest monthly drops recorded in the decades-old survey.

That could spell trouble for Republicans in November.

Midterm elections are historically difficult for the party controlling the White House, but with economic sentiment plunging among Republicans, the GOP faces an especially difficult fight in November.

According to Democratic strategist James Carville, Trump is losing his grip on the Republican Party simply because his voters are turning away from him.

The average national price of gas has surged past $4.50 a gallon, and has topped $5 in several states, including California. Mike Blake/Reuters

“It’s so hard after being so obsessed with Trump for so long for the last 10 years; it’s just been Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump—the country is starting to turn away from him,” Carville said last week.

Polling shows that Democrats are showing signs of greater enthusiasm for voting in the midterms than Republicans.

A July Washington Post-Ipsos poll gave Democrats a 10-point advantage among voters who said they were certain to turn out.

Nathan Nascimento, executive director of conservative group AFP Action, told The Washington Post that one in five core Republican voters could be at risk of staying home.

“This is a scary number,” he said.