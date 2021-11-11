Desperate Trump Suffers Third Failed Attempt to Keep Jan. 6 Riot Records Secret in Three Days
FLAILING AND FAILING
Donald Trump’s court battles are starting to look like Sideshow Bob trying to maneuver his way round a pile of rakes. On Wednesday night, a federal judge dismissed the former president’s latest attempt to keep records from his presidency out of the hands of the congressional investigators looking into the Capitol riot—his third failed attempt in three days. On Monday, Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed Trump’s emergency request to stop the National Archives from passing potentially damning records to Jan. 6 investigators. On Tuesday, she ruled that the White House records should, in fact, be turned over to congressional investigators. Then, on Wednesday night, Chutkan refused Trump’s request to stay the decision she had made just one day earlier. CNN reports the judge told Trump he can’t “do an end run around” her decisions to force a delay, and told him to turn to an appeals court if he disagrees with the decision. As it stands, the National Archives is set to send records to the House by the end of Friday.