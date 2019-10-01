CHEAT SHEET
CARTOON VILLAIN
Trump Suggested Shooting Migrants in Legs to Slow Them Down: NYT
President Trump privately floated costly and dangerous ideas to stop the flow of migrants from the southern border, reportedly telling senior staff that shooting migrants in the legs to slow them down might work as a deterrent. According to The New York Times, Trump mulled over ideas like fortifying the border wall with a “water-filled trench” with “snakes or alligators” inside, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate for the idea. The president also is said to have suggested making the wall electrified, and installing spikes capable of piercing human flesh. Aides reportedly had to inform Trump that shooting migrants in the legs or shooting them when they threw rocks was not allowed.
The newspaper also chronicled the chaos that ensued when Trump reportedly wanted to shut down the border completely in March. “I want it done at noon tomorrow,” he reportedly told aides, sparking a “near panic.” Staffers were able to persuade him to postpone the move until a week later, and aides worked to convince him not to close the border within a few days. When former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was dismissed from the role in April, Trump reportedly told her he would wait a week to announce her resignation—but he then tweeted the announcement later that evening.