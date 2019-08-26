CHEAT SHEET
DOLLAR BILLS
Trump Suggests His Doral Resort as Next Location for G7 Summit
President Trump on Monday suggested that he wants to host the next Group of 7 summit meeting at his Doral golf resort near Miami. Trump called his resort a “great place,” and said it made perfect sense as each delegation could have its own building. “It’s got tremendous acreage, many hundreds of acres, so we can handle whatever happens,” he boasted. “It’s really — people are really liking it and plus it has buildings that have 50 to 70 units.” Critics say the move would be a dangerous merging of business and politics, as the president would be promoting and also profiting from foreign governments spending money at one of his properties. Ethics lawyer Deepak Gupta told The New York Times, “Trump would basically be compelling foreign governments to spend money at his personal resort while promoting the resort on the world stage,” adding that it was “inconsistent with both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution.” Trump raised eyebrows in 2017 when he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach for a summit.