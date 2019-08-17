CHEAT SHEET
TAKING SIDES
Trump Suggests Naming Antifa a Terrorist Organization
President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to say he is considering having the antifascist protest group known as antifa designated a “organization of terror.” The president’s tweet singling out antifa comes as far-right groups plan to rally against protests in Portland, Oregon later in the day. In a tweet, the president said “major consideration” was being given to designating the collection of left-wing groups a terrorist organization, adding, “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” City authorities had warned they feared violence at the rally—as well as clashes between antifascists and right-wing protesters—after conservative organizers made social media posts reading “death to antifa” and “get your gun license.” It was unclear Saturday morning how volatile the protests would become, but arrests and groups dropping out in recent days have complicated things.