Trump Suggests Robert E. Lee Would Have Won in Afghanistan
PRICELESS
Former President Donald Trump bemoaned the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, earlier Wednesday. In a statement, he decried the destruction of “our history and heritage, both good and bad” by “the Radical Left”—echoing his own statements in 2017 on the “very fine people, on both sides” at the deadly neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He brought it home by extolling the “genius” of the Confederate leader. “If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago,” Trump said.