President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon filed a lawsuit as a private citizen against the House Committee on Ways and Means, the New York Attorney General’s office, and the New York Commissioner of Taxation and Finance, in an attempt to block their efforts to disclose his state tax returns.

In May, the New York State Senate passed the TRUST Act, effectively authorizing the state’s department of taxation and finance to share state tax information with a requesting congressional committee—in this case, the Ways and Means Committee.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., argues that the defendants worked to pass the TRUST Act with the intent to expose Trump’s tax returns for “political gain.”

“New York legislators admitted that the TRUST Act’s purpose was to help the Committee expose the President’s private tax information for political gain; its purpose was their purpose,” reads the lawsuit.

This story is developing...