Trump Super PAC Made Unusual $155,000 Payment to Melania
A Donald Trump-aligned super PAC made an unusual payment of $155,000 to Melania Trump in December 2021, according to a new personal financial disclosure filing by the former president on Thursday. The money came from the Make America Great Again, Again PAC—Donald’s leading super PAC at the time. But the super PAC didn’t disclose Melania as a specific recipient of that $155,000 in its own list of expenditures, according to The New York Times. Instead, the money was listed as being broken into two payments one day apart to “Designer’s Management Agency,” an ad agency that lists Melania as one of its clients. The payments were labeled “event planning and consulting” in the super PAC’s FEC filing. The Times reported that it’s “rare for the spouse of a presidential candidate to be paid directly by a campaign or an outside group affiliated with the candidate.” Make America Great Again, Again is now defunct, transferring nearly $9 million in 2022 to a similar super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc.