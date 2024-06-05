Trump Super PAC Says It Raked in Whopping $70M Last Month
MONEY MACHINE
Some of former President Donald Trump’s biggest super PAC supporters are seeing record fundraising numbers following his criminal conviction. Make America Great Again inc., one long-time super PAC, raked in $70 million in May and the PAC now plans to spend $100 million on ads before Labor Day. The ad blitz will be focused on several swing states in the Mid-West and the Sun Belt, according to a memo created by Taylor Budowich, the group’s president, that was shared with The New York Times. Budowich identified Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona as states that the group will be targeting with ad buys and voter out-reach efforts. The Trump campaign broke fundraising records following the former president’s criminal conviction, claiming to have raised $141 million on May 30. Trump recently courted two other big-money super PACs, Right for America, headed by Sergio Gor and Peserve America, headed by Mariam Adelson, widow of Sheldon Adelson. Adelson, in particular, conditioned her support for the former president on a promise to allow Israel to annex the West Bank, according to Haaretz.