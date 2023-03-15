Trump Super PAC Targets DeSantis With Ethics Complaint
LOOK WHO’S TALKING
If there’s one thing former President Donald Trump loves to do, it’s sue people. His next target? None other than presumed primary rival Ron DeSantis. With nicknames and old-fashioned trash talk failing to do the job, Trump-aligned super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. is formally filing a complaint about DeSantis with the Florida Elections Commission, claiming the Florida governor is running a “shadow presidential campaign” in violation of state law. The complaint points out some pretty candidate-y things that DeSantis has been doing, including visiting a host of important primary states, racking up contributions in his state-level Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, and inking a lucrative deal for his very DeSantis-sounding new book, The Courage to Be Free. The legal move is unlikely to have much success, though, as DeSantis personally appointed five of the nine members of the Florida Elections Commission.