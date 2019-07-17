CHEAT SHEET
Republican Support for Trump Rises After Racist Tweets: Poll
If you’re wondering why Donald Trump has been trying to keep his racist tweets in the headlines for days on end, here’s the likely answer. A Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows support for Trump increased among Republican voters after he urged four minority Democratic congresswomen to go back to their countries of origin, even though three of them were born in the U.S. The survey, conducted Monday and Tuesday, showed his net approval among Republicans rose by 5 percentage points on a poll last week to 72 percent. However, his approval rating among independents and Democrats dropped. Overall, just 41 percent of those surveyed said they approved of Trump’s performance in office, while 55 percent say they disapproved. Meanwhile, a separate poll showed that more than two-thirds of Americans—68 percent—aware of the controversy thought Trump’s tweets were offensive. However, among Republicans, 57 percent said they agreed with him.