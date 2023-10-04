Trump Supporter Accused of Voter Fraud Blames DeSantis for Charges
LIKELY STORY
A Trump supporter in Florida charged with allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election is blaming supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis for his arrest, the Associated Press reported. Prosecutors accused Robert Rivernider of forging the signature of his deceased father on a ballot in the weeks prior to the election and brought charges against him last week. Rivernider told the Associated Press that supporters of DeSantis—who as governor last year passed an agency dedicated to election crimes—had unfairly targeted him. “There is a lot of politics that goes on here in Sumter County and they don’t like the fact that I don’t follow their system,” Rivernider told the Associated Press. Elections officials tossed the ballot after the signature looked closer to Rivernider’s than his father’s.