MAGA Diehard Waves Knife at Family Outside NYC Courthouse: Officials
‘I STAND WITH TRUMP’
A Trump supporter was arrested outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse on Tuesday after she pulled a knife out and threatened a woman who had small children with her, officials said. The 39-year-old protester was bearing a sign that read “I STAND WITH TRUMP DO YOU?” when she and two pedestrians passing by got into a heated verbal exchange, the exact nature of which was not immediately clear. Three witnesses told Politico that the passersby were a man and a woman with two children in strollers. As the argument escalated, the protester yanked a knife from her hip and began waving it at the group, a court spokesperson said. Court officers interceded, guns drawn, and ordered the protester to drop the knife, which she did. She was then taken into custody without incident. The incident comes as New York City braces for a looming indictment of the former president in a hush-money case, with a grand jury vote on the matter reportedly not expected until next week at the earliest.