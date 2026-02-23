Trump Supporter Learns Hard Way ICE Doesn’t Just Target ‘Worst of the Worst’

A Donald Trump supporter is regretting voting for the president after her husband was swept up in the administration’s immigration clampdown.

Sandra Hafraoui’s husband, Abdellatif Hafraoui, spent 108 days in custody after being detained by ICE at Newark Liberty International Airport as the couple attempted to fly out on vacation.

Abdellatif, a Moroccan national who has lived in the U.S. for nearly 40 years, was detained despite having no criminal record. He was caught up in the crackdown because of a missed immigration court date more than a decade ago that he was not even aware he was scheduled to attend, NJ.com reported.

Sandra Hafraoui and Abdellatif Hafraoui on their wedding day. Facebook/Sandra Hafraoui

Sandra, who voted for Trump in the last three elections, said she is now reconsidering her MAGA allegiance and the president’s mass deportation plans due to the treatment her husband endured.

“To think we were MAGA!” she told NJ.com. “You [Trump] said you were going after the worst of the worst, but instead you ruined our life.”

Trump’s vow to carry out the largest mass deportation of undocumented migrants in U.S. history was one of his central campaign promises in 2024.

Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem have frequently defended the aggressive tactics of masked federal immigration agents by insisting they are targeting only the “worst of the worst,” such as murderers, rapists, and gang members.

However, the Department of Homeland Security was forced to apologize last week for a “glitch” on its website documenting the supposed “worst of the worst,” which included hundreds of people accused only of minor offenses.

A December 2025 report by the Daily Beast also found that multiple immigrants labeled on a DHS website as the “worst criminal aliens arrested” were accused only of minor infractions, such as traffic violations or marijuana possession, offenses that are not even crimes in many states.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at a roundtable discussion with local ranchers and employees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Jan. 7, 2026, in Brownsville, Texas. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Elsewhere, a review of ICE data by the Cato Institute found that, as of October 2025, 73 percent of people booked into ICE custody had no criminal conviction, while nearly half had neither a conviction nor a pending charge.

Abdellatif Hafraoui is another immigrant with longstanding ties to the U.S. and no criminal record who has been ensnared by Trump’s hardline deportation policies.

He was detained at the New Jersey airport on Aug. 11 and spent more than 100 days in custody before he and his wife were able to post a $15,000 bond for his release on Nov. 26. His Moroccan passport remains in government custody as he fights his case.

Abdellatif Hafraoui said that he just wants his “life back without all this fear and uncertainty” after being detained by ICE. Facebook/Sandra Hafraoui

Abdellatif said he was also placed in solitary confinement for 10 days as punishment for refusing to board a commercial flight and sign away his rights roughly two and a half weeks into his detention.

Following his release, Abdellatif is now required to wear an electronic ankle monitor after a judge deemed him a potential flight risk, and he must attend regular ICE check-ins. The couple estimate they have spent around $50,000 in legal fees fighting his immigration case.

“We just want to be treated like people with rights,” Sandra said. “Not as problems to be managed.”