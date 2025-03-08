Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Trump Supporter Questions Vote After ICE Detains Him
SECOND THOUGHTS
The U.S. citizen said that the administration is just “following Hispanic people” rather than targeting criminals.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Mar. 8 2025
3:56PM EST
NBC4 Washington
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Marco Rubio Melts Down at Musk in Furious Cabinet Shouting Match
Liam Archacki
Opinion
The Cracks Are Showing in Trump After a Week of Chaos and Resistance
David Gardner
Trumpland
Trump Official Makes Humiliating Social Security U-Turn
Erkki Forster
U.S. News
‘That’s Enough!’: Trump Explodes at Reporter for Asking About Rubio and Musk’s Fight
Erkki Forster
Politics
Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee