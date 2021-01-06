Trump Supporters Storm the Capitol, Clash With Police

Chaos begun to unfold Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Capitol as pro-Trump protestors swarmed the building while lawmakers gathered inside to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Following President Donald Trump’s unhinged “Stop the Steal” speech on the National Mall, in which he told his supporters to “fight” for him as he refuses to accept his election loss, thousands of his irate supporters then marched to the Capitol.

Besides the president urging his followers to march to the Capitol after the speech, his son Donald Trup Jr. also called on MAGA supporters to fight for his father in an earlier speech. The president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, meanwhile, told the fired-up crowd that the election results should be decided by “trial by combat.”

Demonstrators were seen clashing with U.S. Capitol Police and overcoming barricades, according to reporters on the ground.

The massive surge of pro-Trump protesters, just after being told by the president that they need to convince congressional Republicans to object to the election results, breached the Capitol barricades in an attempt to storm Congress. Urging each other to press forward, the MAGA supporters threw trash and debris at the police.

“Whose house? Our house!”protesters chanted as they marched towards the Capitol.

Congressional staff in the U.S. Capitol complex were also reportedly ordered to evacuate two buildings—the Cannon office building for House members, and the Madison building, part of the Library of Congress, as protests intensified.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) noted on Twitter that she was forced to evacuate the Cannon building because a “pipe bomb” was reported outside, adding that she heard what sounded like “multiple gunshots.”

Cannon was later given an all-clear regarding the potential explosives by law enforcement.

“We’ve got ’em on the run if we push forward!” said a man with a megaphone, as thousands of Trump supporters streamed in from the president's speech.

This is a developing story...