Trump Supporters Crash Early Voting in Virginia
NOT A GOOD SIGN
A day after President Trump took to Twitter to claim Virginia’s Democratic governor supports “executing babies after birth,” several Trump supporters turned up at a polling location in Fairfax and disrupted early voting—reportedly chanting “four more years” at people entering to vote. The group did not block access to the building but some voters were reportedly unnerved enough by the demonstration that election officials provided escorts. “Citizens coming into and leaving the building did have to go by them,” the general registrar of Fairfax County, Gary Scott, told The New York Times. “Those voters who were in line outside of the building were moved inside and we continued operations. Some voters, and elections staff, did feel intimidated by the crowd and we did provide escorts past the group. One of the escorts was the county executive,” he said. The incident comes after Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that Democrats are plotting to steal the election and that voting by mail is rife with fraud.