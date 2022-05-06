Trump Supporters Keep Booing Dr. Oz Despite Endorsement
NOT WELCOMED
Despite former President Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate, Trump supporters couldn’t stop booing Oz during Trump’s Friday evening rally. The booing started almost immediately in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, after pro-Trump Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) took to the stage to explain why he backed Oz. “Everyone keeps asking me: ‘Why did you endorse Dr. Oz, and why did you do it so early?’” Then the congressman was booed in no uncertain terms by the Trump-loving crowd. And the booing wouldn’t stop. Elsewhere, as Huffington Post reporter Daniel Marans noted, an Oz campaign ad sparked booing from Trump supporters. Back in early April, The Daily Beast reported on the meltdown TrumpWorld had after the ex-president tossed his weight behind his old TV pal.