Trump Supporters Pass Out From the Heat at Tampa Rally: Reports

Read it at Raw Story
Several supporters at President Donald Trump’s Thursday campaign rally in Tampa, which also featured First Lady Melania Trump, fainted from heat exhaustion, and the campaign used a fire truck’s hose to spray water over attendees and cool them off, according to multiple reporters on the scene. The temperature in Tampa, reporters said, was in the high 80s, with humidity above 70 percent. The day before, Trump supporters in Omaha were stranded in below-freezing weather after a rally at an airfield that required them to bus in. Seven were hospitalized with hypothermia.