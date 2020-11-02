Trump Fans Stranded in the Cold for Hours, Yet Again, After Georgia Rally: Report

Read it at Julie Tsirkin/NBC News
Last week, several Trump supporters were hospitalized after being stranded in freezing temperatures in Nebraska for hours after the president jetted away from a campaign rally on Air Force One. The exact same thing happened after a Saturday night Trump event in Pennsylvania. Unbelievably, the campaign still hasn’t learned from its mistakes. According to Julie Tsirkin of NBC News, hundreds of Trump fans in Georgia were left abandoned in 46-degree temperatures for hours overnight following the president’s rally in Rome. For the third time, there appeared to be an issue with transporting people back to their parked cars.