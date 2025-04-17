Trump-Supporting Rapper Turns on Him: ‘Absolute Disaster’

Azealia Banks went from calling President Donald Trump her “f---ing hero” to a “f---ing mess.”

She posted her thoughts about the president on X Wednesday, writing: “Ok I think it’s time everyone who voted for Trump admit that we made a f---ing mess.”

The rapper has been a staunch supporter of the president ever since 2016, when she endorsed him then withdrew her support of him following his damning Access Hollywood tape, saying she “made a major mistake endorsing toupey-toupee.”

But after Trump’s win in 2016, she congratulated him on Facebook, writing: “TRUMP BEAT THE MEDIA. THIS IS DEEPER THAN POLITICS. HE BEAT THE F---ING MEDIA HE IS MY F---ING HERO RIGHT NOW.”

Despite admitting in 2016 that she felt “so dumb for ever having added my two cents to this election mess,” it’s nine years later and the “212” singer is still letting her political opinions be known.

Unsurprisingly, Banks seems to have changed her opinion on Trump yet again. She is now turning her back on the man she once claimed was her “f---ing hero” and calling him out on his “crazy old white man anger.”

She wrote on X Wednesday: “He’s so petty and vindictive rn. Tbh, rightfully so, but not when the wellbeing and livelihood of billions of people—damn near the entire world lay in ur hands. Someone needs to get him a cute little lorazepam rx and a high grade ashwaganda [sic] supplement because it can’t happen like this.”

She added: “Nobody on earth is afraid of crazy old white man anger. Old white men need to reinvent the archetype because it’s too predictable. Like China is just DUNKING on everyone right now.”

Banks showed her support for the president last year after she was spotted at a Trump rally in Miami.

Yet Banks said she would not be voting for Trump because of Elon Musk, whose home she bizarrely claimed to have been trapped in for days while waiting for Grimes in 2018, being part of his campaign.

“That man kidnaps his children, took photos of grimes getting sliced open during her c-section and sent them around, does a s--tton of grimy f---ed up s--t to tesla factory workers, stole PayPal, Weasled his way into tesla and has too many passports for my liking,” she remarked about Musk in November.

Despite claiming to endorse Kamala Harris because of Musk who “belongs no where near American Politics. The End,” she shared a photo of her filled out ballot in November revealing: “Lmao I lied, I voted for Trump yesterday.”

After his win, she posted on Instagram how “proud as f---” she was of him and also to “apologize to Donald Trump for all the stupid jokes I made. (I was kidding)” and for letting the “liberal media sway” her opinion of him.

She even offered to perform at his inauguration, sharing on Facebook how it would be “an EPIC moment in modern history and it should def be celebrated in style.”