Trump Suspended From Streaming Platform Twitch for ‘Hateful Conduct’
NO EXCEPTIONS
Read it at The Verge
President Donald Trump has been temporarily banned from Twitch, a video streaming service popular among the gaming community. The service said that his account was banned for “hateful conduct” on his stream. The content in violation of the policy, including part of his recent Tulsa rally, has been removed. “Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines,” a Twitch spokesperson said. “We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules.” The ban comes just a week after the platform said it would crack down on harassment on the website after several streamers reported assault and harassment to the site.