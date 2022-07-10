Trump Swings at His Own Anti-COVID Vaccine Supporters
'HELL OF A JOB'
Former President Donald Trump wanted his anti-vax supporters to know he remains “proud” of his administration’s work on the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, despite prior blowback over touting such. While speaking at his Anchorage, Alaska, rally on Saturday evening, Trump doubled down on the point of previous contention between him and his followers. “We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention,” Trump told the crowd while referencing vaccines. “But I’m still proud of that word! Because we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it.” Yet, Trump went further, saying that “someday, we’re [him and his anti-vax supporters] going to have to all sit-down and have a little talk. But you know what? We did a hell of a job.” In December, Trump faced swift backlash after calling this administration’s vaccine roll-out “historic.”