Trump Swiped ‘Possible Classified Material’ From White House, Report Says
PROJECTION 101
The 15 boxes of documents and trinkets that Donald Trump was forced to hand back to the National Archives last month contained what appear to be classified materials, according to The New York Times. The boxes were taken away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in January after National Archives officials determined that they were wrongly nabbed from the White House before the presidential transition last year. It was previously reported that the boxes contained Kim Jong Un’s “love letters” to Trump and Barack Obama’s 2016 handover note, but it appears the officials have since found much more sensitive materials. The Times reports that National Archives officials found what they believe to be “classified information” when searching through the documents. The Washington Post reported earlier Wednesday that the National Archives had asked the DOJ to investigate Trump’s handling of official records.