Trump Sycophant Says Boss Should Get Another Nobel Prize

Forget Donald Trump becoming a Peace Prize laureate. White House aide Peter Navarro believes the president should be given a Nobel economics award for “teaching the world” about trade.

As the deadline looms for countries to agree to trade deals with the U.S. or face tariffs of up to 50 percent, the MAGA acolyte and former prison inmate declared that the president should be rewarded for shaking up the global trade system.

Counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump Peter Navarro wants Trump to win a Nobel economics prize Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“You know, a lot of people talk about Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. I’m thinking that since he’s basically taught the world trade economics, he might be up for the Nobel in economics,” Navarro told Fox Business.

“This is a fundamental restructuring of the international trade environment in a way where the biggest market in the world has said you’re not going to cheat us anymore.”

Navarro is a trade advisor to the president, who was previously sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the U.S Capitol.

His comments came a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who Trump has repeatedly threatened to sack, warned that the administration’s tariffs are already driving up prices.

The president insists that his policies have curbed inflation, and he has repeatedly urged the Fed Chair to lower interest rates.

However, in a public rebuke, Powell told reporters: “Increased tariffs are pushing up prices in some categories of goods.

“Near-term measures of inflation expectations have moved up on balance over the course of this year on news about tariffs.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that tariffs were already impacting American consumers during his press conference on July 30 while answering questions about the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to hold interest rates steady and current U.S. economic landscape. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The slapdown, coupled with the Fed keeping interest rates steady for now, infuriated the president, who embarked on another social media posting spree attacking Powell on Thursday morning.

“He is TOO LATE, and actually, TOO ANGRY, TOO STUPID & TOO POLITICAL, to have the job of Fed Chair,” Trump lamented.

As the latest trade deadline looms on August 1, Trump has continued to troll America’s trading partners as he seeks to strong-arm nations into making trade deals.

Peter Navarro: "You know, a lot of people talk about Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. I'm thinking that since he's basically taught the world trade economics, he might be up for the Nobel in economics." pic.twitter.com/FhF45TXZBE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2025

Among them was Canada, after Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday that the nation would recognize Palestine as a state if the Palestinian Authority agreed to a series of reforms.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them,” Trump wrote just after midnight Thursday on Truth Social.

Earlier, he said he would put a 25 percent tariff on India’s goods as he berated the country over trade barriers and its purchases of energy and military equipment from Russia.

Also on Wednesday, Trump announced that goods in Brazil would face a 50 percent tariff.