A hot mic captured JD Vance telling House Speaker Mike Johnson he did not know how he managed to “do this” for the entirety of the president’s marathon address to Congress on Tuesday night. Vance first says “I have to be honest with you” before whispering something in Johnson’s ear the mic did not pick up. Vance then says, “By the way, I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.” Johnson responded it was harder under Joe Biden because his final State of the Union address was, according to him, more akin to “a stupid campaign speech.” Johnson pushed the microphone on the dais down midway through his response to Vance, perhaps aware their conversation was being picked up. Donald Trump went on to insult, ramble, and rage for 99 minutes shortly after that chat, making his tirade the longest address to Congress by a president in history— beating Bill Clinton’s 2000 speech by an entire ten minutes.
Sylvester Turner, the Democrat congressman from Texas and former mayor of Houston, has died. He was 70. Turner, who served almost three decades in the Texas House of Representatives before becoming the mayor of his home town between 2016 and 2024, was elected to the U.S. House in November. He was just two months into his term representing Texas’ 18th congressional district—a seat that was previously occupied by Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in July. News of Turner’s passing was reported by the Houston Chronicle, which did not disclose a cause of death. A source separately told the Texas Tribune that Turner died Tuesday night, with the outlet noting that the congressman had said in 2022 that he’d secretly been recovering from bone cancer and had subsequently become cancer-free. On Tuesday, a video posted on Turner’s X account appeared to show him in Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.
My message to the current administration for tonight’s State of the Union: “Don’t mess with Medicaid.”
I am proud to have Angela Hernandez here from our Congressional district as my guest. She is representing and advocating for her daughter Baislee Garcia who has a rare genetic… pic.twitter.com/n9p49IXGHa
— U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner (@repsturner) March 5, 2025
Greenland Leader Slaps Down Trump: ‘We Are Not for Sale’
Greenland’s prime minister has hit back after President Donald Trump declared that he would seize the country “one way or another” in his joint address to Congress. Múte Bourup Egede, the head of the semiautonomous island that is part of Denmark, insisted the country will decide its own future. Greenlanders “don’t want to be Americans, or Danes either. We are Greenlanders. The Americans and their leader must understand that,” Egede wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “We are not for sale and can’t just be taken. Our future is decided by us in Greenland,” he added. The Arctic island is home to a large U.S. Space Force base and is abundant in natural resources. Trump has refused to rule out using military force to seize control of the territory and says the U.S. needs it for “national security and even international security.”
Donald Trump had just given the longest speech ever given by a modern-day president to a joint session of Congress and didn’t get away from the Capitol until 11:12 p.m., arriving at the White House six minutes later. No doubt, the TV was on in the president’s residence and the commander-in-chief would want to know how his words went down with the media. It was another late night after a long day’s work on Tuesday. He hadn’t left the White House until about 8:30 p.m. to get to the Hill in time for the 9:10 p.m. speech that lasted 99 minutes—10 minutes more than Bill Clinton’s speech in 2000. It seemed about time to take a break from the spotlight. On Wednesday morning, the White House pool was at the ready at 9 a.m. But it seemed there wouldn’t be much to report. Trump had no public events scheduled for the day, a rare retreat for a president who, by his own admission in his (very) long speech, had “accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight 8 years.”
Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight Is Being Scrapped in Disney Layoffs
FiveThirtyEight, the political analysis site created by stats guru Nate Silver, is shutting down, according to a report. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that some 200 staff layoffs are expected at Disney’s ABC News Group—which rebranded the site 538 and cut most of its staff two years ago—and Disney Entertainment Networks unit. The cuts will reportedly include the 15 or so employees remaining at the site, which Silver founded in 2008. “Oh geez, I just saw the news about 538,” he wrote on X Wednesday. “My heart goes out to the people there. They were tremendously hard-working and produced a lot of extremely valuable data and insight for everyone who wants to understand politics better. They deserved much better.” Silver left the famed politics, economics, and sports analysis website in 2023, taking his data model with him to his own site, Silver Bulletin, while ABC kept the brand name.
Oh geez, I just saw the news about 538. My heart goes out to the people there. They were tremendously hard-working and produced a lot of extremely valuable data and insight for everyone who wants to understand politics better. They deserved much better.
Donald Trump taunted and trash-talked his way through the longest-ever speech by a modern American president.
On a historic night that deepened the nation’s divisions, Trump’s roughly 99-minute speech to a joint session of CongresseclipsedBill Clinton’s 89-minute marathon talkfest in 2000.
The president’s chief target was his predecessor, Joe Biden. He heaped all of America’s ills on the recently departed commander-in-chief. In Trumpworld, Biden was to blame for everything from the war in Ukraine to “wokeness” to the rising price of eggs.
But Trump also faced down Democratic Party opponents in the chamber, chiding them for not joining the applause for his “astronomical achievements” and taking every opportunity to pour scorn on their lack of enthusiasm for his presidency.
He belittled attempts to “viciously” prosecute him, asking the Democratic members: “How did that work out?”
When he used the words “radical left lunatics” when claiming the justice system had been “turned upside down” he pointedly looked across at Democrats.
Trump seemed genuinely irritated that they sat on their hands and didn’t share the GOP’s exuberance.
The president blamed Biden for leading the country into “an economic catastrophe” and “an inflation nightmare” and for allowing the price of eggs to surge “out of control.”
He also attacked the former president for having an “insane” border policy that left “beautiful towns” in America destroyed by dangerous illegal immigrants. It was also Biden’s fault the military was beset by DEI policies and the nation was plagued by “wokeness.” Biden made a mess of the Ukraine war and the departure from Afghanistan as well.
Trump’s insults aimed at Biden set the tone for the raucous behavior in the chamber.
And while Biden was at fault for everything wrong with America in Trump’s eyes, he himself was responsible for everything that was right.
One of the reasons for the speech’s length was Trump’s long list of achievements he has claimed since moving into the White House for a second time on Jan. 20.
He took credit for transforming the border; for saving billions in wasted federal expenditure with DOGE; for changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America; for ridding the federal system of DEI. The list went on. And on. And on, for nearly two hours.
About half a dozen walked out, including several who had been holding up protest signs. They included Reps. Pramilia Jayapal, from Washington, Jared Huffman, of California, and Ilhan Omar from Minnesota.
WATCH: GOP Rep Rips Anti-Trump Sign Out of Dem’s Hands
President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress got off to a fiery start when a House Republican tore a protest sign away from a Democrat congresswoman. Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico was visible behind Trump as he walked into the chamber, holding a sign that read: “This is not normal.” She stoically held the handwritten message as the president soaked up adulation from House Republicans, including Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas. When Gooden noticed Stansbury’s protest, he leaned across the aisle, ripped the sign out of her hands and threw it in the air—TV cameras captured it falling close to Trump as he carried on, seemingly oblivious. Stansbury continued to stand motionless and later repeated her protest with an X repeating the same message as her Congress protest. “We will resist,” she added. In his own X post about the incident, Gooden wrote: “Putting the American people FIRST is normal.” He went on: “No one will disrespect President [Trump] in front of me.” The interaction set the tone for a rowdy speech that later saw Democratic Rep. Al Green removed from the chamber for interrupting Trump as he spoke.
The White House Communications team got a special delivery ahead of President Donald Trump’s big speech to a joint session of Congress. Kaelan Dorr, a deputy communications director for the White House, posted a photo of McDonald’s fries, burgers, and nuggets on X. “White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way,” he wrote. “Buckle up for Must See TV!” Trump is arguably one of the fast food giant’s most loyal customers. During his presidential campaign, Trump, who has a long-standing love affair with the fast food giant, staged a brief McDonald’s stunt where he served customers at a franchise drive-thru. The Washington Post later reported that he only spent five minutes working the fry station and no customers actually placed orders. First lady Melania Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have reportedly “ganged up” to wean the president off his fast food addiction. “Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” a source claimed to Page Six in November. “She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.”
White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way.
Mikey Madison Texted With Demi Moore After Surprise Oscar Win
It’s all love between Hollywood darlings Mikey Madison and Demi Moore. Despite being the favorite to win Best Actress at the Oscars Sunday, Moore lost in a shocking upset to Madison, who took home the golden statue for her breakthrough role in Sean Baker’s Anora. While some rushed to pit the two actresses against each other, they each have since respectively quelled any chatter of tension, with Madison recently revealing Tuesday that she texted Moore after the ceremony. “I texted Demi, who I adore,” Madison told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday when asked if she spoke with any of her fellow Best Actress nominees. “She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person.” “I adore her and I can’t wait to see what she does next, what kind of characters she brings us,” the Oscar winner continued. “I think we’re all so ready and excited to see that.”
Donald Trump attempted to knock Democrats for their opposition to vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., commenting during his speech to Congress Tuesday that his name alone should make him more popular. Trump was introducing Kennedy when, after a round of applause, he gestured towards Democrats and said, “with the name ‘Kennedy’ you would’ve thought everybody over here would have been cheering. How quickly they forget.” In the last few months, many of Kennedy’s relatives openly opposed not only to his initial presidential candidacy, but his nomination to lead the the Department of Health and Human Services, saying his political ambitions were doing a disservice to his name. “I think if my dad were alive today, the real Robert Kennedy would have detested almost everything Donald Trump represents,” his sister, Kerry Kerry, said last August after he dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. “I’m outraged and disgusted by my brother’s gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump.”
Trump: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.. With the name Kennedy you would've thought everybody over here would have been cheering. How quickly they forget. pic.twitter.com/BTJ1rfk8xf