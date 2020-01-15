Trump Takes Bernie Sanders’ Side Against Elizabeth Warren
President Donald Trump inserted himself into an ongoing dispute between Democratic senators and presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during his campaign rally Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
“According to Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren,” Trump said, taking a short detour to mock her small percentage of Native American heritage, “Bernie said—and I don’t believe that he said this, and I don’t know him, I don’t particularly like him, he’s a nasty guy, but I don’t believe he said this, it’s not his deal, but you have to know what people say—she said that Bernie stated strongly that a woman can’t win for president.” As the crowd jeered, he added, “A woman can win for president... That could happen, who knows?
“I don’t believe that Bernie said that, I really don’t,” he reiterated. “It’s not the kind of thing he would say.”
Sanders similarly denies telling Warren in a private meeting that he thinks a female candidate could not beat Trump in 2020, explaining, “What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist, and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could.” Warren, however, has confirmed the account, saying in a statement, “I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”