Trump Takes Free Golden ‘Air Force One’ from Qatar—and Keeps It After Office

President Donald Trump is set to accept what could be the most valuable gift ever presented to the United States—and he plans to keep it all for himself.
The royal family of Qatar will gift the president a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to use as his new Air Force One, ABC News reported. The jet—which is expected to be handed over during Trump‘s big trip to the Middle East—is known to be so luxurious that it is called a “flying palace.”
Trump reportedly toured the plane and gave it his stamp of approval while it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February, ABC reported.
Sources told ABC that the jet will be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation just before he leaves office.
Although gift exchanges are common between heads of state, the Constitution prohibits federal officials from receiving personal gifts from foreign heads of state without the consent of Congress.
All foreign gifts over the “minimal value”—$480 as of March 2025—are considered gifts to the people of the United States and must be purchased from the General Services Administration (GSA) at fair market value for them to be retained, as outlined by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.
Trump has expressed anger at Boeing over delays in delivering two new Air Force One jets for use as part of a $3.9 billion contract.
“I’m not happy with the fact that it’s taken so long,” Trump told reporters in February while aboard Air Force One. “There’s no excuse for it.”
Darlene Costello, the Air Force’s acting acquisitions chief, testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that recent negotiations between the Air Force and Boeing put the potential delivery of the jets in 2027, CNN reported.
“I would not necessarily guarantee that date, but they are proposing to bring it in ’27, if we can come to an agreement on the requirement changes,” Costello said.