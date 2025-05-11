Politics

Trump Takes Free Golden ‘Air Force One’ from Qatar—and Keeps It After Office

The unprecedented gift is reportedly so luxurious that it is known as a “flying palace.”

Trump, Qatar plane photo illustration
Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to accept what could be the most valuable gift ever presented to the United States—and he plans to keep it all for himself.

The royal family of Qatar will gift the president a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to use as his new Air Force One, ABC News reported. The jet—which is expected to be handed over during Trump‘s big trip to the Middle East—is known to be so luxurious that it is called a “flying palace.”

Boeing raises a curtain to unveil the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011. Boeing vice president and general manager of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes airplane program Pat Shanahan is pictured on the jumbo screen in the upper right as he officiated the ceremony. Boeing Co rolled out the new jumbo jet on Sunday, hoping to relive the glamor surrounding the birth of the 747 over 40 years ago and use it to boost slow sales. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Boeing reveals the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests. Anthony Bolante/REUTERS

Trump reportedly toured the plane and gave it his stamp of approval while it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February, ABC reported.

Sources told ABC that the jet will be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation just before he leaves office.

Boeing 747-8 interior
The interior of a luxury Boeing 747-8, which takes inspiration from the company's "Dreamliner" with LED lighting and sculpted ceilings. Boeing

Although gift exchanges are common between heads of state, the Constitution prohibits federal officials from receiving personal gifts from foreign heads of state without the consent of Congress.

Boeing 747-8 interior
Known as the "Queen of the Skies," the 747-8 has also been called a "flying palace." Boeing

All foreign gifts over the “minimal value”—$480 as of March 2025—are considered gifts to the people of the United States and must be purchased from the General Services Administration (GSA) at fair market value for them to be retained, as outlined by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Donald Trump expanding empire map. Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf).
The Trump family is heavily invested in the Middle East, including development projects in Qatar. Map Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Trump has expressed anger at Boeing over delays in delivering two new Air Force One jets for use as part of a $3.9 billion contract.

“I’m not happy with the fact that it’s taken so long,” Trump told reporters in February while aboard Air Force One. “There’s no excuse for it.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and son of U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the 3D model of Trump International Golf Club & Trump Villas project with Qatari Minister of Municipality & Chairman of Qatar Diar Abdullah Al Attiya, launched between Qatar Diar and DarGlobal in Doha, Qatar, April 30, 2025.
Eric Trump examines a model of the Trump International Golf Club & Trump Villas project with Qatari Minister of Municipality & Chairman of Qatar Diar Abdullah Al Attiya in April. Reuters

Darlene Costello, the Air Force’s acting acquisitions chief, testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that recent negotiations between the Air Force and Boeing put the potential delivery of the jets in 2027, CNN reported.

The Trump Organization executive vice-president Eric Trump, World Liberty Financial co-founder Zach Witkoff and cryptomoney exchange Tron Justin Sun, participate in a session during the Token 2049 crypto conference in Dubai on May 1, 2025.
Eric Trump speaks at the Token 2049 crypto conference alongside World Liberty Financial co-founder Zach Witkoff and cryptomoney exchange Tron founder Justin Sun in Dubai in May. AFP via Getty Images

“I would not necessarily guarantee that date, but they are proposing to bring it in ’27, if we can come to an agreement on the requirement changes,” Costello said.

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

