Trump Takes His ‘Political Prisoner’ Grift to UFC Fight After Conviction

Self-proclaimed “political prisoner” Donald Trump showed up to a UFC fight in New Jersey on Saturday night just two days after he became a convicted felon following his hush-money trial in New York.

The former president walked in alongside UFC President Dana White, looking a bit more downtrodden than in his previous UFC appearances. The event appeared to provide a much-needed ego boost for Trump, with a built-in cheering crowd for the presumptive Republican nominee whose “civil rights” were supposedly “totally violated” when he was found guilty on Thursday of falsifying business records to pay off a porn star.

“Donald Trump is in the building and the former president getting a standing ovation from the assembled masses,” the announcer said, noting that Trump was getting a “staggering” round of applause as his entrance was shown on the jumbotron screen. The crowd could also be heard chanting, “We want Trump” at one point.

Trump could be seen shaking hands with the crowd as he made his way to his seat—except for New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who ignored the former president as he passed and stayed seated.

Earlier, Trump shared a grinning selfie with UFC light heavyweight Alex Pereira. His appearance came shortly after he took to Truth Social to declare that he was “going to UFC tonight!!!”

White has previously spoken of his longtime friendship with Trump, telling The Pat McAfee Show back in February: “I’ve been friends with this guy for 20 years, and when he shows up to the fights… The guy is a fight fan. He’s been a fight fan.”