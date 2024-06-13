Trump Takes His Weird Nancy Pelosi Fetish to Capitol Hill

Donald Trump was particularly deranged on Thursday, even by his lofty standards, during a sit down with Republicans on Capitol Hill in which he gossiped that Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s daughter once suggested they’d make a great couple—a claim the Pelosi family lambasted as a lie.

“Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko,” Trump told lawmakers behind closed doors, reported Punchbowl News. “Her daughter told me if things were different, Nancy and I would be perfect together.”

He reportedly added, “There’s an age difference though.” If Trump, who turns 78 on Friday, and Pelosi, 84, were ever to be an item in some distorted world, their age gap would be more than three times less than that of him and Melania Trump, who is 54.

It’s unclear how the cringe joke landed behind closed doors. Outside the Capitol, the Pelosi family was sent into a fury.

“Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters—this is a LIE,” Christine Pelosi wrote in a post to X. “His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her—or the White House.”

A spokesperson for Pelosi’s office added in a tweet, “This man is not well.”

Pelosi did not address the comment personally, but released a statement to condemn Republican lawmakers for inviting Trump to visit the same site at which he fomented a riot in 2021.

It’s unclear if Trump said anything more on the matter, but he appeared to go off the rails behind closed doors shortly after lawmakers sang him the Boehner Birthday Song.

Among Trump’s other bizarre comments included him calling Milwaukee, where he’s slated to be declared the Republican nominee for president next month, a “horrible city.” Milwaukee is the largest city in Wisconsin, a key swing state Trump hopes to flip back to red in November after Biden carried it in 2020.

Trump also called the DOJ, which is prosecuting him on a pair of federal indictments, a bunch of “dirty bastards.” He shared his admiration for Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), whose own staffers claimed in May that she’d told them she’d replace them with AI if she could, and claimed he was leading 2024 election polls in Virginia, a perennially blue state for the last two decades.

Trump also reportedly joked with his superfan Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and told her to “be nice” to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who she unsuccessfully tried to oust earlier this year. He reportedly added in the meeting that Johnson was doing a “terrific job.”

Despite his very-public cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his presidency, reports said Trump insisted to lawmakers he was harder on Russia than Joe Biden. He also reportedly claimed that both Israel’s war with Hamas and Russia’s war in Ukraine would’ve never taken place with him in office.

Trump also cooked up an absolute word salad when discussing his position on abortion, giving no discernible insight into where he stands on the issue.

“Roe v. Wade, everyone was against it because they wanted it to be decided by the states, there was no 10 weeks, 12 weeks, every person said it’s got to be back to the states,” he said, according to Punchbowl News.

“It became a complex issue 10 years ago, everyone wanted it back in the states, and we got it back in the states, sometimes good, sometimes not good, some states went one way and some states went a different way. But like Ronald Reagan, you have to have three choices: life of mother, rape and incest you have to do, but you have to follow your own heart. Republicans are so afraid of the issue, we would have had 40 seats.”

Trump was gifted the game ball and bat from Republicans’ win in the annual congressional baseball game on Wednesday night, reports said, and Greene said after the meeting that he was “funny,” “joking around with everyone,” and “really sweet to me.”

It’s unclear if anything productive came from the meeting, which was scheduled to discuss and strategize around policy.